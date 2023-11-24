Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,303 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

eBay Stock Up 3.1 %

EBAY opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

