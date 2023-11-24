Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,405,000 after buying an additional 784,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.42. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $74.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

