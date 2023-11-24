Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $155.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.58. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

