Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

