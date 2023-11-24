Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $900,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dover were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Dover by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Dover by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Dover by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dover by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after buying an additional 1,134,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Up 0.1 %

DOV stock opened at $138.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average of $141.12.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

View Our Latest Report on DOV

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

