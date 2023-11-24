Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $922,000 Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

