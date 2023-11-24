Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 107 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51,092 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,059,000 after acquiring an additional 71,680 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.17.

Read Our Latest Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.