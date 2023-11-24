Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 181 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 175.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

GPC opened at $137.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average of $152.26.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

