Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 283 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,800,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 614,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after buying an additional 238,947 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

