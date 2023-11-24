Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 535 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

