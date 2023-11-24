Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 649 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,932 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,082,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,600,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

