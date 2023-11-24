Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 82 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT stock opened at $233.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.