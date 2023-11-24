Michael Raab Sells 11,368 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $49,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,904.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ardelyx Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

