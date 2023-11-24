MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Down 3.9%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 388,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,460,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in MINISO Group by 395.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MINISO Group by 819.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

