Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 343,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 195.8% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 336,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after buying an additional 266,888 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $217.25.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $130,536.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,588,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,734,213.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,997,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,597,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,588,855 shares in the company, valued at $182,734,213.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,665 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.02.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

