Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.82.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MOH opened at $364.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.01 and its 200-day moving average is $315.13.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

