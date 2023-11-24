Mountview Estates P.L.C. Declares Dividend of GBX 250 (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.13) per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mountview Estates Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MTVW stock opened at GBX 9,600 ($120.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 110.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. Mountview Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 9,600 ($120.11) and a 1 year high of £125.20 ($156.64). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £106.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £374.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,413.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

About Mountview Estates

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.