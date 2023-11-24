Mountview Estates P.L.C. Declares Dividend of GBX 250 (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.13) per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Mountview Estates Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of MTVW stock opened at GBX 9,600 ($120.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 110.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. Mountview Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 9,600 ($120.11) and a 1 year high of £125.20 ($156.64). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £106.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £374.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,413.84 and a beta of 0.49.
About Mountview Estates
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mountview Estates
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Refiners, transporters surge: Niche energy markets defy oil slump
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.