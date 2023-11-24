Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,384 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $59,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Murphy USA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727 in the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $369.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $382.04. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.19.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.00.

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

