New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Holdings Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NJR opened at $42.69 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

