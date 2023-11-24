Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMRK. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 155.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 218.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 379.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NMRK stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 133.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

