NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.40 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2023

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NRR stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.09) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £271.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,734.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.63, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.27. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 71 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 96 ($1.20).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 103.75 ($1.30).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 7 million sq ft and comprises 26 community shopping centres and 14 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

