NI (NASDAQ:NODK) & Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Financial Analysis

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI -3.07% -4.59% -1.73% Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NI and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $324.44 million 0.80 -$53.10 million ($0.53) -23.87 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A C$35.81 0.33

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NI. NI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen beats NI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments. The company offers motor, property, casualty, agricultural, fire, and third-party liability insurance, as well as health, accident, and life insurance. It also provides banking, factoring, medical, hospital, physical therapy, asset management, assistance, leasing, IT, call center, brokerage, and spa services; manages pension and mutual funds; and offers financial and accounting services. In addition, the company is involved in buying, operating, renting, and selling real estate properties; investment activity; and consulting and training, and other monetary intermediation businesses. Further, it engages in the production and sale of radiators and sanitary fittings, bathroom accessories, and fittings; and auxiliary activity associated with insurance and pension funds. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

