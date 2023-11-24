Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 3%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 28,522,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 50,907,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Nikola Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

See Also

