Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Northern 2 VCT Stock Performance

Shares of NTV stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.72) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2,750.00 and a beta of 0.20. Northern 2 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64.32 ($0.80).

About Northern 2 VCT

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

