Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Northern 2 VCT Stock Performance
Shares of NTV stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.72) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2,750.00 and a beta of 0.20. Northern 2 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64.32 ($0.80).
About Northern 2 VCT
