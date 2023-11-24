Northern 3 VCT Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:NTN)

Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Northern 3 VCT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Northern 3 VCT stock opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £110.25 million, a PE ratio of -4,275.00 and a beta of 0.16. Northern 3 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 78.50 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.50 ($1.09). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.30.

Northern 3 VCT Company Profile

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

