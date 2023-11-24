Northern 3 VCT Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:NTN)

Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Northern 3 VCT Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Northern 3 VCT stock opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £110.25 million, a PE ratio of -4,275.00 and a beta of 0.16. Northern 3 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 78.50 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.50 ($1.09). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.30.
Northern 3 VCT Company Profile
