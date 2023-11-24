Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Plans GBX 1.60 Dividend

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Northern Venture Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LON:NVT opened at GBX 57 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £99.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.71 and a beta of 0.18. Northern Venture Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 60.54 ($0.76). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.89.

Northern Venture Trust Company Profile

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.1 million) and £10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.59 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).

