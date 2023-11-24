Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Plans GBX 1.60 Dividend

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Northern Venture Trust Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of LON:NVT opened at GBX 57 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £99.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.71 and a beta of 0.18. Northern Venture Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 60.54 ($0.76). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.89.
Northern Venture Trust Company Profile
