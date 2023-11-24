NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRG. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

