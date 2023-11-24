NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $590.00 to $625.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $487.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.51 and its 200-day moving average is $428.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 78.54% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Mayport LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

