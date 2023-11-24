OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Critical Review

OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Free Report) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

OCA Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OCA Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OCA Acquisition N/A -12.52% 1.73% Trinity Capital 32.82% 17.46% 7.54%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OCA Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OCA Acquisition and Trinity Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Trinity Capital has a consensus price target of $15.08, indicating a potential upside of 1.85%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than OCA Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OCA Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OCA Acquisition N/A N/A $7.40 million N/A N/A Trinity Capital $145.50 million 4.44 -$30.38 million $1.47 10.07

OCA Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trinity Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of OCA Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of OCA Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats OCA Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

