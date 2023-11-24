Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $403.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.49 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

