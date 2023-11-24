Oluyemi Okupe Sells 6,698 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $51,038.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,444.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,794 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $42,666.32.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $17,391,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 677.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 1,340,356 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

