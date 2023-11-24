Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.29. 223,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 738,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

The stock has a market cap of $762.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 14.71 and a quick ratio of 14.71.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,329,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,298.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,500 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 35.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

