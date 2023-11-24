Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ORA opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $94.49.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $32,419.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,876.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $32,419.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,876.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,344 shares of company stock worth $4,782,549 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORA. StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More

