Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,007,686 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007,686 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $23,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 97,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 11,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EW opened at $67.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.06.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,307.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.