Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 842,866 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842,866 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Ares Capital worth $23,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ares Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

