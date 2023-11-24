Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 932,661 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 310.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,661 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of American Electric Power worth $25,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of AEP opened at $78.25 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

