Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 47,822 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,822 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $26,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,104,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,199,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $118.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.72. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

