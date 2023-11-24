Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading 7.5% Higher

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 2,670,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,855,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 7.91.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 27,393 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 449.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 187,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 153,062 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

