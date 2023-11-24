Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

PEGA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of PEGA opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -24.49%.

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $88,168.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,949 shares of company stock valued at $139,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $67,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $313,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $10,195,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 136,444 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

