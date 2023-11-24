PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) & HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Head to Head Analysis

PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PICC Property and Casualty and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A HCI Group 8.36% 25.25% 2.63%

Dividends

PICC Property and Casualty pays an annual dividend of $9.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 34.0%. HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. PICC Property and Casualty pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HCI Group pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A $19.70 1.47 HCI Group $499.56 million 1.47 -$58.51 million $4.34 19.75

This table compares PICC Property and Casualty and HCI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PICC Property and Casualty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HCI Group. PICC Property and Casualty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of HCI Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PICC Property and Casualty and HCI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PICC Property and Casualty 0 0 1 0 3.00 HCI Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

HCI Group has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.68%. Given HCI Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HCI Group is more favorable than PICC Property and Casualty.

Summary

HCI Group beats PICC Property and Casualty on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments. It also offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, and other insurance products. In addition, the company provides reinsurance, investment and funds application, insurance and claim handling agency, training, information technology and business, and property management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Beijing, China. PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centers, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, an online policy administration platform; Harmony, a policy administration platform; ClaimColony, an end-to-end claims management platform; and AtlasViewer, a mapping and data visualization platform. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

