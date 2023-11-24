Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 355,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 265,457 shares.The stock last traded at $89.00 and had previously closed at $88.99.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Total Return ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

