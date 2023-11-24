Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) Insider James Ede-Golightly Purchases 500,000 Shares

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report) insider James Ede-Golightly acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,021.89).
Plant Health Care Price Performance
Shares of PHC stock opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Friday. Plant Health Care plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.41 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 12.15 ($0.15). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.51. The company has a market cap of £12.64 million, a P/E ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.69.
Plant Health Care Company Profile
