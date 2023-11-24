Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) Insider James Ede-Golightly Purchases 500,000 Shares

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report) insider James Ede-Golightly acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,021.89).

Shares of PHC stock opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Friday. Plant Health Care plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.41 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 12.15 ($0.15). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.51. The company has a market cap of £12.64 million, a P/E ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, sugar cane, citrus, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

