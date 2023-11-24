Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,137,008,000 after buying an additional 511,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,310,000 after buying an additional 122,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $123.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $160.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

