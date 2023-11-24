Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 467 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.