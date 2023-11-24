Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALL opened at $136.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.42.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

