Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.88% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 495,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 119,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,572.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 104,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XSMO opened at $50.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $166.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.