Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
VTWO stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.32. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $80.41.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
