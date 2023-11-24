Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $758,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.58.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $403.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.49 and a 1-year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.