Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Moderna by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 343,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,478 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares in the company, valued at $182,734,213.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,734,213.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,665 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,318 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.02.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $78.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average is $108.19. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

