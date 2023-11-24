Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $94.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $100.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.17.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

